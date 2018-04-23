FirsTrust Savings & Loans receives 2018 African Quality awards

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: Kwame Asare

The award was presented to Emmanuel Buah, Deputy Managing Director of FirsTrust

FirsTrust Savings and Loans Company, a leading non-bank financial institution in the country, has won the African Quality Award for Integrity in the Financial Market and unparalleled Customer Service.

According the organizers of the colourful ceremony which came off in Kumasi, the 2018 African Quality Awards served as a call to corporate organizations and individuals to partner government to improve infrastructure in the country’s educational institutions.

Emmanuel Buah, Deputy Managing Director of FirsTrust, in receiving the award noted that the company has always placed customers first and will continue to do so.

“This award shows that our work to improve customer service and make our customers the focus of the business is bearing fruit. At FirsTrust, we will continue to be the pacesetters in customer service and integrity in the delivery of financial services,” he noted.

He also thanked the organizers for recognizing the hard work of the Company. “When you are busy at work, you never know who is monitoring your progress. We appreciate this award very much. We dedicate it to the Existing and Potential Customers of the Company,” he added.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, who won the ultimate award of the day, in a speech read on his behalf, said, meeting the educational goals of the nation was a shared responsibility. He said the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy had increased enrolment in schools, particularly at the second-cycle level. “This has brought additional responsibility on the Government in respect of the provision of adequate classrooms, libraries, science laboratories and other facilities to enhance quality education for human resource development,” he said.

Other personalities who were also recognized included Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander; Michael Nsowah, Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council and Nana Agyei Panin, Chief of Deduako in the Bosomtwe District.

Some notable personalities who had over the years been awarded by Micjoy for their commitment to the nation’s growth include former President, John Agyekum Kufour, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mr. Jacob Kor, a former Director-General of the GES, among others.

FirsTrust Savings and Loans Company is a Member of Groupe Ideal, a Conglomerate of businesses that has interest in media, banking and finance, manufacturing, oil and gas, insurance and others.

Other members of the group include Ideal Finance, Ideal Capital Partners, Ideal Asset Solutions, TV Africa, and among others.