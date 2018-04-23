Home | News | FirsTrust Savings & Loans receives 2018 African Quality awards

FirsTrust Savings & Loans receives 2018 African Quality awards

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: Kwame Asare

FirsTrust AwardThe award was presented to Emmanuel Buah, Deputy Managing Director of FirsTrust

FirsTrust Savings and Loans Company, a leading non-bank financial institution in the country, has won the African Quality Award for Integrity in the Financial Market and unparalleled Customer Service.

According the organizers of the colourful ceremony which came off in Kumasi, the 2018 African Quality Awards served as a call to corporate organizations and individuals to partner government to improve infrastructure in the country’s educational institutions.

Emmanuel Buah, Deputy Managing Director of FirsTrust, in receiving the award noted that the company has always placed customers first and will continue to do so.

“This award shows that our work to improve customer service and make our customers the focus of the business is bearing fruit. At FirsTrust, we will continue to be the pacesetters in customer service and integrity in the delivery of financial services,” he noted.

He also thanked the organizers for recognizing the hard work of the Company. “When you are busy at work, you never know who is monitoring your progress. We appreciate this award very much. We dedicate it to the Existing and Potential Customers of the Company,” he added.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, who won the ultimate award of the day, in a speech read on his behalf, said, meeting the educational goals of the nation was a shared responsibility. He said the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy had increased enrolment in schools, particularly at the second-cycle level. “This has brought additional responsibility on the Government in respect of the provision of adequate classrooms, libraries, science laboratories and other facilities to enhance quality education for human resource development,” he said.

Other personalities who were also recognized included Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander; Michael Nsowah, Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council and Nana Agyei Panin, Chief of Deduako in the Bosomtwe District.

Some notable personalities who had over the years been awarded by Micjoy for their commitment to the nation’s growth include former President, John Agyekum Kufour, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mr. Jacob Kor, a former Director-General of the GES, among others.

FirsTrust Savings and Loans Company is a Member of Groupe Ideal, a Conglomerate of businesses that has interest in media, banking and finance, manufacturing, oil and gas, insurance and others.

Other members of the group include Ideal Finance, Ideal Capital Partners, Ideal Asset Solutions, TV Africa, and among others.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!