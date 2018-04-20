Home | News | George Afriyie would still contest GFA elections - Abdul Salam

George Afriyie would still contest GFA elections - Abdul Salam

Dan Soko

George Afriyie FA VeepGeorge Afriyie is interested in becoming the next GFA President

New Edubiase United president Yakubu Abdul Salam says George Afriyie decision to contest the 2019 Ghana FA election remains intact despite being relieved of his post as vice president.

The Ghana FA Executive Committtee on Tuesday unanimously decided to sack Afriyie as second-in-command.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the Liberty Professionals director and owner of Okyeman Planners paid for his decision to announce his candidature as he remains at post.

''I'm very disappointed in Nyantakyi's decision to sack his his vice. The current situation is not good for Ghana football,'' Abdul Salam said.

''This is not the way to move Ghana football forward.

''This will not affect George Afriyie 's decision to contest in the 2019 elections.

''I will also urge the football people who are in support of George Afriyie to calm down.''

