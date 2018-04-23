Home | News | Cyril Fayose replaces Opuni-Frimpong as Christian Council’s General Secretary

Cyril Fayose replaces Opuni-Frimpong as Christian Council’s General Secretary

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: 3news.com

Cyril Fayose2Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose

The Christian Council of Ghana has appointed Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose, a senior clergy of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church of Ghana, as its General Secretary.

The announcement was made at the Council’s annual general meeting in Accra with Dr. Fayose taking over from Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong who served the Council for five years.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Fayose was the President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College at Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana.

He is also a former President of the Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Accra and a former board member of the National Accreditation Board.

He has over the years served in various capacities as a Minister of God, pastoring a number of Evangelical Presbyterian Churches including E.P Church Adenta, Ghana, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, E.P Church, Abelenkpe, Ghana, among many others.

Dr. Cyril Fayose also served as the Director of the National Counseling Centre of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana between 2006 and 2011.

During that period, he also served as an Executive Committee and Finance and Administration Committee Member of the Christian Council of Ghana

Rev. Dr. Cyril Gershon K. Fayose is a product of the Trinity Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Religion.

After his first degree he enrolled at the University of Ghana and obtained a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

From the University of Ghana he continued to the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary where he obtained Master of Arts in Religion with concentration in Pastoral Care and Counseling.

He further went to the Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN where he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) in Pastoral Theology.

Rev. Dr. Fayose is married to Mrs. Marylinda Semabia Fayose and they are blessed with four adult children.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!