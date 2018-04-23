Cyril Fayose replaces Opuni-Frimpong as Christian Council’s General Secretary

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: 3news.com

Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose

The Christian Council of Ghana has appointed Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose, a senior clergy of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church of Ghana, as its General Secretary.

The announcement was made at the Council’s annual general meeting in Accra with Dr. Fayose taking over from Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong who served the Council for five years.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Fayose was the President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College at Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana.

He is also a former President of the Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Accra and a former board member of the National Accreditation Board.

He has over the years served in various capacities as a Minister of God, pastoring a number of Evangelical Presbyterian Churches including E.P Church Adenta, Ghana, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, E.P Church, Abelenkpe, Ghana, among many others.

Dr. Cyril Fayose also served as the Director of the National Counseling Centre of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana between 2006 and 2011.

During that period, he also served as an Executive Committee and Finance and Administration Committee Member of the Christian Council of Ghana

Rev. Dr. Cyril Gershon K. Fayose is a product of the Trinity Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Religion.

After his first degree he enrolled at the University of Ghana and obtained a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

From the University of Ghana he continued to the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary where he obtained Master of Arts in Religion with concentration in Pastoral Care and Counseling.

He further went to the Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN where he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) in Pastoral Theology.

Rev. Dr. Fayose is married to Mrs. Marylinda Semabia Fayose and they are blessed with four adult children.