LIVE UPDATES: Bayern vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals
Hello good evening, and welcome to another night of UEFA Champions League football.
We've just about got our breath back after last night's excitement, for a clash of two European titans - Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
17 European Cups between them and two of the strongest sides on the continent come head-to-head for the second season in a row. But will the Galacticos triumph again?
Real Madrid are bidding to win the Champions League for an unprecedented third year in a row as they face a battle against Bundesliga giants Bayern in the semi-finals.
Zinedine Zidane's holders scraped through to the last four of the competition after surviving an almighty scare against Juventus, while Bayern eased past Sevilla with a minimum of fuss.
Bayern are right to be wary of Cristiano Ronaldo - who has scored in every Champions League game this season, with 15 goals in total - but Jupp Heynckes' Bayern's attack will also be confident of troubling Real's cavalier defence.
Stay with us for all the latest updates throughout the game. Game kicks off at 6:45 PM GMT.
