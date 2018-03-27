Home | News | Politics: People are blasting Trump's lawyer for calling Islam ‘one of great countries of the world’ while defending the so-called Muslim travel ban

Politics: People are blasting Trump's lawyer for calling Islam ‘one of great countries of the world’ while defending the so-called Muslim travel ban

Dan Soko
  • Solicitor General Noel Francisco referred to Islam as "one of the great countries of the world" while defending President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
  • Many Twitter users quickly pointed out the fact Islam is not a country, as Francisco suggested.
  • The White House claims the travel ban is not a "Muslim ban," as critics have referred to it, but Trump's controversial rhetoric on Islam has put his administration in a tough spot in this regard.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco referred to Islam as " target="_blank"one of the great countries of the world" while defending President Donald Trump's travel ban before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, which left many people deeply confused.

Islam is not a country; it is one of the world's largest religious.

As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding the ban, which primarily targets predominately Muslim nations and has taken several forms since Trump took office, Francisco was insistent it is not a "Muslim ban."

He sought to prove that Trump is not intolerant of Muslims, but simply concerned with US national security.

"[Trump] has made crystal clear that Muslims in this country are great Americans and there are many, many Muslim countries who love this country and he has praised Islam as one of the great countries of the world," he said.

Many Twitter users were quick to point out the erroneous nature of Francisco's statement.

When contacted to clarify Francisco's remarks, the solicitor general's office told Business Insider he was referencing Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia from May in which the president described Islam as one of the " target="_blank"world's great faiths." In short, Francisco apparently misspoke.

With that said, Trump has widely been accused of being Islamophobic, particularly after he called for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the US during his presidential campaign. Among other controversial remarks and actions directed toward Muslims, Trump also once said, " target="_blank"I think Islam hates us."

The president's rhetoric regarding Islam has been a large part of the reason his travel ban has encountered so many legal obstacles and has made it difficult for the White House to argue that the ban is not motivated by anti-Muslim sentiments.

A majority of the Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared to be convinced Trump's travel ban is lawful, but the president's prior remarks surrounding Muslims continued to raise questions as to the true motivations encompassing the ban.

The justices are expected to issue a ruling on the ban in June.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8304457&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=People+are+blasting+Trump%27s+lawyer+for+calling+Islam+%E2%80%98one+of+great+countries+of+the+world%E2%80%99+while+defending+the+so-called+Muslim+travel+ban&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fpeople-are-blasting-trumps-lawyer-for-calling-islam-one-of-great-countries-of-the-world-while-defending-the-so-called-muslim-travel-ban-id8304457.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!