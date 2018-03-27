Tech: Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she'd never seen an Avengers movie — even though she's in 2 of them

Gwyneth Paltrow had never seen an Avengers movie as of Monday, she revealed on the red carpet for the premiere of "Infinity War."

She is in 2012's "The Avengers" and 2018's "Infinity War." She's not in 2015's "Age of Ultron."

Presumably, she did see "Infinity War."

The world may have been anxiously awaiting the apex of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Infinity War" for years, but not Gwyneth Paltrow, who admitted Monday she had never seen an Avengers movie.

Paltrow, who has played Pepper Potts in the MCU since 2008's "Iron Man," hadn't seen an Avengers movie as of Monday's Los Angeles "Infinity War" premiere red carpet. She did, presumably, see "Infinity War" shortly after.

"To be honest, I've never seen an Avengers movie," Paltrow said. "I know ... my son is a huge fan, so I'm here with my son. I'm most excited to watch him watch the movie." (Her interview is around the 1:26 minute mark in the YouTube video of red carpet footage.)

What's most shocking about this revelation isn't just that Paltrow has been a staple in the MCU for years, but that she actually acts in the first Avengers movie and "Infinity War" (though not "Age of Ultron"). In 2012's "The Avengers," Pepper Potts is pivotal in getting the team together. She pushes Tony Stark to meet with S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson who helps get the heroes together to stop Loki.

Paltrow's first go at watching an Avengers movie is "Infinity War," so we genuinely hope she's wasn't too confused.

Paltrow's availability for MCU has gotten slimmer over the years, but she's still been in a bunch of them.

Here's a list of all the MCU movies she's been in: