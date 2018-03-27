Home | News | Sports: George H.W. Bush says he is more concerned about the Houston Rockets' playoff series than his hospitalization

Dan Soko
  • Former United States President George H. W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.
  • Bush says he is feeling good but wanted everybody to know that he is more concerned about the Houston Rockets' playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Bush is expected to remain at the hospital for "several more days."


Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, according to a statement released by his spokesman on Wednesday.

While Bush is expected to spend "several more days" at the hospital, he now appears to be solely focused on the Houston Rockets' playoff run.

"President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital."

Bush, 93, was in a critical condition after developing sepsis from an infection. Bush's blood pressure reportedly dropped numerous times, leading to his hospitalization.

The Rockets lead their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, three games to one, and can close out the series on Wednesday night. At that point, Bush would presumably redirect his focus to the Rockets' next round, against either the Utah Jazz or Oklahoma City Thunder.

