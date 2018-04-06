Tech: LIVE: Facebook beats on top and bottom line on Q1 earnings, stock jumps (FB)

Facebook is released its quarterly earnings on after the closing bell on Wednesday — giving investors fresh clarity on the social media giant's financials in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It was a big beat on both the top and the bottom line, and the stock jumped 3% in after-hours trading.

Here are the key numbers, versus what Wall Street expected:

Revenues: $11.97 billion, up 49% year-on-year (Wall Street expected $11.4 billion)

$11.97 billion, up 49% year-on-year (Wall Street expected $11.4 billion) EPS (GAAP): $1.69. (Wall Street expected $1.35.)

$1.69. (Wall Street expected $1.35.) Daily active users: 1.45 billion (in line with expectations.)

1.45 billion (in line with expectations.) Monthly active users: 2.2 billion (versus 2.19 billion expected.)

2.2 billion (versus 2.19 billion expected.) Operating profit: Wall Street expected $4.64 billion.

Facebook's stock has been battered over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, dropping almost 18% in late March from its $185 pre-crisis peak. It has since rebounded a little, and is now sitting at $160.80.

Investors will be paying attention to whether — and to what extent — the issue has affected the company's monthly and daily active users (MAUs and DAUs). But given the crisis only erupted in March, the tail end of the quarter, its full effects may not be felt for some time.

Business Insider will be covering the earnings results live as they cross the wire, so hit refresh or click here for the latest details.