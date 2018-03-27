Home | News | Failed Brakes!!! No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1

Failed Brakes!!! No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1

Dan Soko

A truck with failed brakes slammed into over 10 cars in Accra on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Reports reaching Pulse.com.gh pinpoints the location of this unfortunate incident as Dzorwulu on the N1 Highway.

Apparently, a truck carrying building cements lost control of its breaks as it got closer to the traffic lights. The driver could not bring the car to a halt and crashed into the cars of other drivers on the road.

Some of these cars have been badly damaged but no deaths have been recorded with a reported three sustaining injuries. Drivers and passengers alike were quick to jump out of their cars to help others as traffic jams the road connected other surburbs of Accra.

Pulse.com.gh is closely monitoring the situation and would quickly update our readers of any new developments.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!