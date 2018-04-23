Home | News | Finance: A gold trading company has a plan to make the industry for precious metals more sustainable using the technology behind bitcoin

Finance: A gold trading company has a plan to make the industry for precious metals more sustainable using the technology behind bitcoin

Dan Soko
  • Tradewind raised $10.6 million from industry participants to build out its digital gold trading platform.
  • Tradewind is working with companies across the gold industry to develop a way to keep track of gold along the supply chain to ensure sustainability.

Tradewind, a precious metals trading platform, has raised more than $10 million from big players in the gold industry as it aims to make the gold market more sustainable.

The company, which counts upstart stock exchange IEX as a backer, told Business Insider on Wednesday that it closed a $10.6 million fundraise involving gold companies Agnico, Goldcorp, Wheaton Precious Metals, IAMGOLD, as well as investment firms Sapphire Ventures and Sprott. The fundraise is on the heels of a previous round earlier this year which raised $22.8 million.

The company's original mission was to enable the digital trading of gold on a blockchain-based trading platform. But it's also looking to improve aspects of the gold business across the supply chain, the company's president Matt Trudeau said in an interview.

"The digitization of physical assets makes them less costly to trade," Trudeau said.

The company is working with companies across the gold industry to develop a way to keep track of gold along the supply chain, from when it's mined to when it trades, to ensure sustainable practices are being utilized.

There have been similar initiatives in other markets. Some of the world's largest food companies are making a bet that blockchain technology, the digital ledger system that underlies bitcoin, can help improve food safety, as reported by my colleague Becky Peterson. Dole, Driscoll's, Tyson, and Nestlé are collaborating with IBM to develop a blockchain for the food supply system.

Tradewind is also expanding into new markets, including Asia and Europe, and plans to add new products to the marketplace including silver.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8304451&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=A+gold+trading+company+has+a+plan+to+make+the+industry+for+precious+metals+more+sustainable+using+the+technology+behind+bitcoin&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Fa-gold-trading-company-has-a-plan-to-make-the-industry-for-precious-metals-more-sustainable-using-the-technology-behind-bitcoin-id8304451.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!