Home | News | Strategy: Kanye West says he loves Trump because they're both 'dragon energy' — here's what that means

Strategy: Kanye West says he loves Trump because they're both 'dragon energy' — here's what that means

Dan Soko
  • Kanye West tweeted that he loves Donald Trump because they are both "dragon energy."
  • West also tweeted that people with dragon energy are "natural born leaders," "very instinctive," and have "great foresight."
  • Another source says dragon energy is a common metaphor in Taoist magic, and is the "essence of creation."


On Wednesday, rapper Kanye West tweeted about his affection for — and similarity to — President Donald Trump.

West wrote:

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

West later walked back his ardent support for Trump, noting that he doesn't agree with everyone the president (or anyone else) does. But the tweet left many people wondering: What exactly is dragon energy? Even Elon Musk appeared to join in on the jokes around dragon energy.

On Tuesday, West tweeted that people with dragon energy are "natural born leaders," "very instinctive," and have "great foresight."

It's unclear where West is getting this information about dragon energy describing leadership abilities, good instincts, and great foresight.

According to Tin Yat Dragon, which bills itself as "the best place for Taoism and Taoist magic on the internet," dragon energy is a metaphor often used in Taoist magic.

Tin Yat Dragon's website reads: "Dragon energy is formless, and not visible, and not even detectable by science, because it is the energy that holds the potentials for the future." In nature, the website says, dragon energy is the essence of creation.

Taoism itself is a religious and philosophical tradition that was born in China about 2,000 years ago, and dragons are a popular symbol in Chinese culture — although there's no sign West's dragon energy is connected to Taoism or to Chinese tradition. According to USA Today, people believed that China's first imperial dynasty had dragon blood, which is why Chinese people consider themselves "descendants of the dragon."

It's also not clear that West practices Taoism. In a 2013 interview with Kris Jenner, he said he was a Christian, adding, "It's important to me that I grow, and walk, and raise my family with Christian values."

West did, however, recently disclose to the Hollywood Reporter that he's working on a philosophy book titled, "Break the Simulation," about people's obsession with photographs.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!