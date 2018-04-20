Shortage of doctors, nurses hits Children Hospital

The Children Hospital in Accra is in dire need of nurses and medical doctors, a situation which is affecting the health delivery at the hospital, according to authorities.

Currently, the hospital can boast of nine medical doctors, seven of whom are on duty now, instead of 18 medical doctors needed.

The hospital, which is also known as the ‘Princess Marie Louise Hospital’, can also boast 121 nurses instead of 211 nurses needed every day.

The Hospital is therefore crying for more doctors, nurses and nutritionists to enable it match the large number of children who are brought to them on daily bases.

The Administrator of the Hospital, Francisca Sefako Kumahor, who disclosed this to Prime News Ghana in an interview, explained that “seven doctors are permanent but in all, we have nine medical doctors. Some doctors are on maternity leave that is why we have the 7”, she said.

“We need 211 nurses but we have 121. With the 121, some are on leave, some are nursing mothers, some come late, some also close early”, she explained.

Madam Sefako Kumahor said “we need 18 medical doctors but at the moment, we have nine so if the nine comes, it will be fine”.

She added that “nurses are not posted to the place but children from all over the country are brought to the hospital for treatments”.

“When you look at our catchment areas, we do more than that. It is a market place and when the crowd comes, they delay and they sometimes complain”, Madam Kumahor explained.

