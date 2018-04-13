Home | News | PLB deny banning Elmina Sharks

PLB deny banning Elmina Sharks

Dan Soko

The Spokesperson for the Premier League League Board (PLB) Tamimu Issah has denied reports that Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks, have been handed a ten match home ban.

The reports were making rounds on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, that, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has handed Elmina Sharks a lengthy ban following an attack on referee Nuhu Liman, during a Premier League clash with Medeama SC at the Nduom Sports Stadium at Elmina in the Central Region.

“It’s not true. The Disciplinary Committee has not even sat on the case. They are waiting for responses from both teams. So it’s not true they’ve been banned”, Tamimu told Elmina based Ahomka FM on Wednesday April 25, 2018.

“It’s a ridiculous lie,” he added. “There are statutory timeless both clubs must meet and they’ve not even exhausted that for the DC to adjudicate the matter. The deadlines have not been met yet so they can’t sit on it.”

Referee Nuhu Liman is reported to have been attacked by Elmina Sharks fansReferee Nuhu Liman is reported to have been attacked by Elmina Sharks fans
Referee Nuhu Liman was brutally assaulted by supporters at the Nduom Sports Stadium when Sharks played Medeama and the game had to be abandoned.

Read also: Ghana Premier League: Dr Nduom denies Sharks fans attack on referee

The PLB released a statement condemning the attack on referee Nuhu Liman and indicated that they have received a match report and will come with a verdict at the appropriate time.

primenewsghana.com/general-news.html

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!