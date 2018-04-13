PLB deny banning Elmina Sharks

The Spokesperson for the Premier League League Board (PLB) Tamimu Issah has denied reports that Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks, have been handed a ten match home ban.

The reports were making rounds on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, that, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has handed Elmina Sharks a lengthy ban following an attack on referee Nuhu Liman, during a Premier League clash with Medeama SC at the Nduom Sports Stadium at Elmina in the Central Region.

“It’s not true. The Disciplinary Committee has not even sat on the case. They are waiting for responses from both teams. So it’s not true they’ve been banned”, Tamimu told Elmina based Ahomka FM on Wednesday April 25, 2018.

“It’s a ridiculous lie,” he added. “There are statutory timeless both clubs must meet and they’ve not even exhausted that for the DC to adjudicate the matter. The deadlines have not been met yet so they can’t sit on it.”

Referee Nuhu Liman is reported to have been attacked by Elmina Sharks fans

Referee Nuhu Liman was brutally assaulted by supporters at the Nduom Sports Stadium when Sharks played Medeama and the game had to be abandoned.

The PLB released a statement condemning the attack on referee Nuhu Liman and indicated that they have received a match report and will come with a verdict at the appropriate time.

