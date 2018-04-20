Why Queen Mathilde Of Belgium Unfollowed Me On Twitter

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

I woke up one day to find out that Queen Mathilde of Belgium has followed me on Twitter. I thought she has been reading my articles. I have said it many times that I didn’t come to Belgium to praise their chocolates, waffles, and beer but to expose their crimes, those crimes that their incompetent journalists wouldn’t like to write about.

Just imagine, a country that is fighting hard against crime, including terrorism, yet in the same country stands a statue of a king who killed over ten million Africans including women and children. Who in his or her right mind will do such a thing? It’s only the Belgian government and the heartless Royal Family that can do such an abominable act.

In Belgium are thousands of journalists that claim they have studied to the university level, yet no one has guts to write about the hidden and supporting crimes of the Belgian government and the Royal Family. I took it as a responsibility, using my blog to send the message to readers and my followers on all the popular social media and it worked.

My blog is doing well. At times I get over thousand readers per day. I posted an article entitled “An Open Letter To The Minister Of Justice Annemie Turtelboom,” complaining bitterly that she has abused her trust as minister of justice, whereby in Brussels stands a statue of King Leopold II, despite all the crime he committed.

The fact that Leopold was a criminal, he doesn’t deserve that statue, thus; both the Royal Family, the Belgium government and the Minister of Justice are supporting crime. That is true. There is no educated person or even a moron who can ignore this truth.

So I am not surprised that the article I wrote has finally damaged the psychological and physical emotions of Queen Mathilde to unfollow me from Twitter. Link: “An Open Letter To The Minister Of Justice, Annemie Turtelboom” https://goo.gl/nNGtxY

“If they want to kill me, it’s easy to find me but I will not waste a minute of my precious sleep because of death.”

Probably she thought following me on Twitter will let me stop writing against them. Not the writer called Joel Savage. I will not accept even one million Euros bribe from anybody to stop exposing your dirty and bloody hands.

Will Belgium be happy if a statue of an African king who killed 10 million Belgians, including women and children is erected in Africa? Shameless evil people. There is no truth, the reason our society is now falling apart.

Belgium’s Royal Family Crime Support Tree: In the picture is the white-bearded murderer and the victims that suffered his brutalities. In the middle stands the statue of Leopold II, being honored by the Belgium government and the Royal Family. Below they wave but those Leopold cut off their hands couldn’t wave.

With Professor Johan Van Dongen, the Dutch scientist that revealed that Aids and Ebola were bio-weapons used as medical crimes against Africa, we shall continue to follow the truth to save this sick society from falling apart. If they want to kill me, it’s easy to find me but I will not waste a minute of my precious sleep because of death.

On May 7th, 2016, on Twitter, Queen Mathilde tweeted “1 glas wijn per dag is goed voor de gezondheid, .. . de rest van de fles is goed voor de moraal (A glass of wine a day is good for health, etc. . the rest of the bottle is good for the moral.)

She didn’t say that “Let’s pull down this controversial statue of Leopold II because of his crimes to reduce the hate surrounding Belgium. Drink your wine Queen Mathilde and let Belgium explode with hate.