Home | News | Goil To Invest Over GH¢50m In Cylinder Re-Circulation Module

Goil To Invest Over GH¢50m In Cylinder Re-Circulation Module

Dan Soko
Goil To Invest Over GH¢50m In Cylinder Re-Circulation Module

Oil Marketing Company, Goil says it is expected to invest about GH¢50 million in the new cylinder distribution programme expected this year.

The fund will be used to establish more distribution centres and LPG bottling plants across the country to undertake the policy.

“It is an investment that is being appraised but we are looking at over GH¢50 million for the entire programme” Managing Director of GoiL, Patrick Akorli told JoyBusiness during the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting in Accra.

"We want to minimize the risk of accidents at the various gas filling stations in the country and as an indigenous marketing company, we find the opportunity to support the agenda” Mr Akorli added.

The indigenous Petroleum distribution company has been selected as one of the indigenous companies to lead in the implementation of the Gas and Cylinder Re-circulation Program.

To this end, Goil has been mandated to build three gas filling plants in the country.

Chairman of the board of directors of Goil, Kwamena Bartels announced that the Gas filling stations will be built in Tema, Kumasi and Tamale.

Mr Bartels assured shareholders that the company will be paying high dividends soon when it starts realizing proceeds from other investments.

Shareholders approved an amount of almost GH¢11 million as dividend for the year ending 2017.

Goil’s share price rose from Gh¢1.1 as at December 2016 to an average of GH¢1.8 in 2017 and the share price continues to rise on the market.

However, the company failed to register any growth in the sale of fuel especially in the retail sector during the year 2017.

Sale of aviation fuel and bunkering were very impressive which compensated for the fall in the volume of sales of diesel and gasoline.

President Akuffo Addo after a cabinet meeting in October last year directed that the Cylinder Re-circulation Module be implemented to reduce the risk of an accident at the various gas filling stations in the country.

This means that LPG Bottling Plants will be sited away from congested commercial and population centres.

As part of the mandate for the Oil Marketing giant, Goil will procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

Patrick Twumasi Bags Bbrace In FC Astana 2-0 Win At FC Kyzylzhar

April 25, 2018

George Afriyie' Decision To Contest Ghana FA Election Not Hurt By Vice President Sack

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Cape Coast Court Grants Two Persons GH¢20,000.00 Bail For Defilement

April 24, 2018

Woman Jailed After Throwing Her Baby On Refuse Dump

April 24, 2018

Africa: Why Kids Should Be Taught How To Start Business At School

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!