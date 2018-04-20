Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

The turn up at this year’s Earth Day/ March for Science celebration on Saturday 21st April, 2018 at the Afia Beach Hotel was massive following the array of designs and exhibitions of products made from plastic waste materials.

Participants benefited from a range of insightful, high-level keynote sessions and panel sessions presented by the best and brightest resource persons, entrepreneurs and professionals on issues about sanitation in Ghana.

There was also a confluence of education and entertainment held by students from Al-Rayan International School, Tema International School and Tema SOS to educate participants about the dangers and importance of keeping their surroundings clean.

There were remarkable efforts to address the pollution in the city and towns by finding viable solutions on how to deal with the plastic waste menace.

A member of the Earth Day Steering Committee In-charge of Media, Divine Agborli said littering constitute one of the major environmental nuisances practiced by majority of the general public with impunity.

He indicated that this act of indiscipline contributes massively to the unsightly nature of our environment.

According to him, there is no doubt that the poor attitude of the people towards sanitation is one of the biggest challenges we have as a country.

Mr. Agborli added that this obviously is not a good sanitation for a country to boast of in view of the fact that it paints a bad picture about who we are as a country.

He said it is based on this background that they are bringing together experts and stakeholders as well as innovators to find positive approach on how to deal with the challenges in the system.

According to him, they have adopted a two prong approach using behavioral change communication strategies combined with public education and awareness creation.

He intimated that they will also inspire and support individuals on how to reclaim the plastic waste materials from the environment and recycle them into designs and artworks which can be used in our various home and offices.

Mr. Devine Agborli called on all relevant stakeholders to join the fights against the increasing nature of plastic waste pollution in the country in order to achieve the SDG6.

