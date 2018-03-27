Home | News | StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

Dan Soko

StarTimes Ghana have presented a jumbo Real LED TV and 20 decoders to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] as their contribution in sponsoring the 43rd Awards event.

SWAG will be hosting distinguished sportsmen and women at the annual Awards scheduled for Accra International Conference Center onFriday, 4th May 2018.

As part of the sponsoring the award ceremony, StarTimes Ghana have presented 20 decoders and a Real digital TV which is new in the market to the executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana at a brief presentation in Accra on Wednesday.

The items were received by the President of the Association Kwabena Yeboah who thanked StarTimes and commended them for putting life into Ghana Sports, especially their broadcasting of the Ghana Premier League to the world.

Felix Ahonzo COO of StarTimes said the presentation was their contribution to promote and develop sports and at the same time encouraging Ghanaians to do sports. He commended SWAG for holding on to the awards and honouring outstanding performers for the past 42 years.

Present at the ceremony was UAE based Kick Boxer of the year 2017, Alhassan Okine who represented the award winners and the Marketing Manager of StarTimes, Akosua.

This year’s Award Ceremony which has MTN as it headline sponsor will see Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Teye Partey, Newcastle United sensation Christian Atsu, Daniel Agyei and Richmond Boakye Yiadom competing for the ultimate award [Footballer of the Year].

Also expected are HE George Weah, President of Liberia, Dormaahene Nana Aygemang Badu, David Dein, former Vice President of London based football club, Arsenal and Suarez, a former midfield star of Arsenal.

The ASA Band and Kwabena Kwabena will provide music at the function which is also expected to attract Ghanaian celebrities and sports personalities.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web



SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

Patrick Twumasi Bags Bbrace In FC Astana 2-0 Win At FC Kyzylzhar

April 25, 2018

George Afriyie' Decision To Contest Ghana FA Election Not Hurt By Vice President Sack

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Cape Coast Court Grants Two Persons GH¢20,000.00 Bail For Defilement

April 24, 2018

Woman Jailed After Throwing Her Baby On Refuse Dump

April 24, 2018

Africa: Why Kids Should Be Taught How To Start Business At School

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!