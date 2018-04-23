9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

9BS, an International financial engineering, trade, investments, import & export as well as HRC management consultancy firm has given an amount of GHc22,000 to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) ahead of its 43rd MTN-SWAG Awards Night scheduled for the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Friday, May 4th 2018.

GHc2,000 from the said amount will go to the Kick Boxer of the year 2017, Alhassan Okine as personal sponsorship from the firm.

Prof. Nana Osei K. Darkwa, a board member of 9BS who chaired the short but impressive ceremony at the office of the company said they are in to support business and sports in Ghana, by starting in a small way although they sponsor the President’s Cup and other programmes and events.

He noted that they chose kickboxing because it is a lesser known and least financed sporting discipline that has the potential to win many glories for Ghana judging from the exploits of world champions like Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai and Alhassan Oko Okine.

According to Prof. Darkwa, 9BS wish to motivate and inspire Ghanaian sportsmen and women who achieve laurels up to the world level and choosing Alhassan Okine who won the World Kickboxing Federation and WBC Muay Thai title belts is in the right direction.

Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG thanked 9BS for their gesture and promised them of the mileage in supporting a worthy venture.

He said the 43rd SWAG Awards would be different and an exciting evening to celebrate the achievements of outstanding sports heroes in the last season.

He called on other companies to support SWAG to honour the nation’s best sportsmen and women to motivate the youth coming up to love and participate in sporting activities.

Among the 9BS board members who graced the event were, Kudjoe Fianoo, Joy Osei Yeboah and Dr Chris Kpodah,

The President of the Ghana KickBoxing Association (GKBA), Nii Adotey Dzata who was elated for his sport to earn respect and recognition commended the company and SWAG for picking the right personalities and rewarding them.

He said Alhassan Okine who is based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a very patriotic and disciplined fighter who is very humble but fearless in the ring.

Alhassan Okine who has won six titles in his career displayed some of his belts at the ceremony.

He also expressed his gratitude to 9BS and the sports media for monitoring him and choosing him as the KickBoxer of the Year 2017.

"I thank Allah, the SWAG, Ghana Kickboxing and the media men who promote the lesser known and lease financed sports disciplines. Today is a great day, but the Awards day would be a bigger occasion" he expressed.