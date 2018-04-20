Home | News | Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

Dan Soko
Ghana’s Duke Micah has confirmed that his bout against Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux, which was called off last Saturday, has been rescheduled to Friday, 27 April.

The two pugilists were set to face off last Saturday in New York but the Frenchman ended up weighing four pounds more than the agreed weight. Though disappointed with the outcome, Micha insists he would be good to go, come Friday.

“Yes, it is true that he was overweight by four pounds which was very disappointing. I trained so hard for this bout and having put in so much effort, I naturally feel unhappy.

"I don’t know how a boxer with such a profile would be so undisciplined to fail to make a fight grade but like my promoter said, these things happen.

"Now I have to spend the next few days to ready myself and hope to beat the Frenchman. I am an ambitious boxer and I can’t wait for the fight on Friday," Micah told Class Sports.

