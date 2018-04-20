Home | News | Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

George Ashie’s opponent South African Michael Mokoena has arrived in Ghana safely ahead of Friday’s blockbuster with two WBO Africa title belts at stake.

Mokoena arrived on Wednesday morning in the company of his trainer Anton Gilmore.

The fight will come off at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on April 27, 2018.

At stake for the upcoming fight will be the vacant interim WBO Africa lightweight belt.

The upcoming card is been put together with Alex Ntiamiah-Boakye’s Box Office Promotions.

Other boxers on the bill are Michael Ayitey Powers, Gbese Bruno, Richmond Commey aka Chorkor Fufu, Isaac Sowah, Obodai Sai and Octopus Dzanie.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

