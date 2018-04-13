Home | News | 'Saddick, Boahen Return From Injury Still Unclear - Obed Acheampong

'Saddick, Boahen Return From Injury Still Unclear - Obed Acheampong

Dan Soko

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong says he still doesn't know if Saddick Adams and Kwame Boahen will make their injury comeback in Sunday's Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors' highest earner, Saddick Adams is yet to taste league action after suffering an injury in the side's CAF Confederation Cup defeat to CARA Club of Congo.

It's understood the powerful striker is making good progress, with rumours he could be back in the match against the Accra-based giants.

Kwame Boahen meanwhile, has missed the side's last seven games after he was reported to have suffered from a serious illness suspected to be 'stroke'.

Ahead of the Sunday's much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals, the duo has returned to training and rearing to play their parts in the encounter.

However, Obed Acheampong insists he's not aware of a return date for the duo and says the decision to include the pair in the matchday squad for the game lies in the bosom of the head coach.

"It will depend because the only player who couldn't kick a ball last week was Darkwah, hopefully, we are looking at things for this week," Acheampong told Oyerepa FM.

"On the other hand, let's take Boahene for instance, he played and scored in a friendly game last week, Saddick also scored in that same game. But I can't assure you if they will play on Sunday because when it comes to injury issues you can't say emphatically, but the only thing I can tell you is that Boahene and Saddick are training, but to say they will play any part in Sunday's game lies only with the coach."

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Reds will go into the game with bags full confidence following their convincing win over Wa All Stars last weekend whiles the Phobians will hope to use the match as a defining moment after their stuttering starts to the campaign.

Kotoko occupies 4th on the log with 14 points while Hearts sit 11th with 11 points.

