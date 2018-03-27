Home | News | Producer Price Inflation drops again to 3.7% in March

Producer Price Inflation drops again to 3.7% in March

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Anthony AmuzuiAnthony Amuzu - Dep. Government Statistician

Ghana’s Producer Price Inflation (PPI) has dropped for the third time in a row to 3.7 percent as at March 2018.

The PPI measures the average change over time in the general prices received by domestic producers for the production of goods and/or provision of services.

Comparing the March figure to that of February, the PPI went down by 1.8 percent from the 5.5 percent.

The Deputy Government Statistician, Anthony Amuzu attributed the drop in producer inflation to the massive reduction in the inflation rate of prices of petroleum products.

“The decrease in all industry inflation was as a result of the decrease in inflation rate for manufacturing, mining and quarrying and utilities subsectors…This was also as a result of marginal decreases in the price of gold and also the base drift effect.”

“In manufacturing there was a decrease in inflation from 6.0 percent in February to 4.2 percent in March this year due to a decrease in the prices of petroleum products. In March 2017, there were increases in the prices of petroleum products leading to higher index for the sector,” he added.

The mining and quarrying subsector recorded highest year on year producer price inflation rate of 5.8 percent.

It is followed by manufacturing subsector with 4.2 percent.

The utilities subsector recorded the lowest inflation rate of -0.6 percent.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!