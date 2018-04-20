Home | News | Agric Ministry bridges funding gap with new model

Agric Ministry bridges funding gap with new model

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Agric Owusu Afriyie AkotoMinister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriye Akoto

Farmers in the country should be able to secure increased credit from banks with the coming on board of the Ghana Incentive Based Risk Sharing Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL).

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, GIRSAL which will be rolled out this year is meant to serve as an incentive for banks to increase their lending to players in the agricultural sector.

Farmers have over the years lamented over the unwillingness of banks to loan to them stating high risk as a factor.

Poultry farmers have been the latest group of farmers to complain about their difficulty in accessing funds to sustain their operations.

A situation, they say have made them contemplate setting up their own bank.

The situation that these farmers go through has left many of them unable to expand their operations and also serves as a disincentive for new entrants into the sector.

In an interview with Citi Business News, Director of the Animal Production Directorate and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Kwamina Arkorful said farmers would greatly benefit from the initiative.

“The Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Agriculture are trying to create a fund that will cause the banks to give loans to support agriculture so that in case there is some problem, it will be shared between the fund and the bank”

He explained that the fund will serve as an incentive for banks to increase funding to farmers.

“So it is something that is going to provide an incentive for the bank, it is yet to be rolled out but we are expecting it to be rolled out this year”.

He added, “It’s something like an agriculture insurance but what is going to happen is that are going to deal with the banks to support agriculture in case there is some problem then the risk is shared”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!