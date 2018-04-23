Home | News | Politics: Devastating new report alleges Trump's VA nominee drunkenly 'wrecked' a government vehicle

Politics: Devastating new report alleges Trump's VA nominee drunkenly 'wrecked' a government vehicle

Dan Soko
  • New allegations of misconduct emerged Wednesday afternoon against Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician nominated to be the next secretary of Veterans Affairs.
  • Jackson has been accused of providing "a large supply" of prescription opioids to a White House military office staffer and "wreck[ing] a government vehicle" while intoxicated at a Secret Service event, according to a new report compiled by Democratic Senate staffers.
  • The White House is continuing to stand by Jackson, who said Wednesday that he would not withdraw from the nomination process.

Bombshell allegations emerged Wednesday afternoon about the conduct of Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician nominated to be the next secretary of veterans affairs.

Among the allegations: that Jackson provided "a large supply" of prescription opioids to a White House military office staffer and that he "wrecked a government vehicle" while intoxicated at a Secret Service event.

The charges are detailed in a two-page summary of allegations made by 23 current and former colleagues of Jackson. They were compiled by the Democratic staff of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee.

Jackson denied the allegation that he "wrecked" the government vehicle, according to CNN, and said he would not withdraw himself from the nomination process.

CNN reported Tuesday on other allegations against Jackson, including that the doctor banged on the door of a female staffer's hotel room during an overseas trip in 2015. One source said the noise was loud enough that the Secret Service intervened out of concern that he would wake then-President Barack Obama.

A former staffer said the "middle of the night" incident made the woman uncomfortable and was "definitely inappropriate," CNN reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson had undergone at least four "very detailed and thorough background investigation[s]" during his time in the White House, and none of the probes, one of which was conducted by the FBI, found any issues of concern.

"None of those things have come up in the four separate background investigations that have taken place," Sanders said. "There's been no area of concern that was raised for Dr. Jackson specifically."

The White House is continuing to stand by Jackson, who drew national attention and criticism after performing Trump's first physical exam as president and later delivering a glowing report on Trump's health.

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he should withdraw from the nomination process to protect himself from the "vicious" attacks on his reputation, and appeared to dismiss the allegations against his nominee.

Republicans are calling for a confirmation hearing, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

"I don't want to put a man through a process like this," Trump said, calling Jackson "a wonderful man." "The fact is I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it. What does he need it for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians?"

"For us to hound somebody out just because somebody can make an accusation strikes me as unfair," Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told The New York Times.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!