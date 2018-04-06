Home | News | Finance: Chipotle surges after beating on earnings and announcing it's buying back more stock (CMG)

Finance: Chipotle surges after beating on earnings and announcing it's buying back more stock (CMG)

Dan Soko

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares soared more than 10% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat on earnings, showed an improvement in same store sales, and announced it was allocating more money to buy back stock. This was the first quarterly report under the leadership of CEO Brian Niccol, who came over from rival Taco Bell in March.

The restaurant chain, best known for its burritos, reported a adjusted earnings of $2.13 a share, easily beating the $1.57 that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting.

The company also announced the Board approved investment up to $100 million to use for share buybacks.

"We are in the process of forming a path to greater performance in sales, transactions, margins and new restaurants," Niccol said in a press release. "This path to performance will be grounded in a strategy of executing the fundamentals while introducing consumer-meaningful innovation across the business."

First-quarter revenue hit $1.1 billion, a 7.4% increase from a year ago, which was attributed to new store openings. The company opened 35 new restaurants and closed 2 restaurants during the quarter.

For full year 2018, management forecasts 130-150 new restaurant openings and same store sales growth in the low- single digits.

Chipotle shares have gained 27.3% this year.

nullplay

null

(Markets Insider)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8304562&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Chipotle+surges+after+beating+on+earnings+and+announcing+it%27s+buying+back+more+stock+%28CMG%29&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Fchipotle-surges-after-beating-on-earnings-and-announcing-its-buying-back-more-stock-cmg-id8304562.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!