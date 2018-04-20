UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena

Real Madrid staged a sensational comeback as they came from a goal down to beat Bayern Munich 1-2 in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

READ MORE: George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President

Joshua Kemmich gave the host the lead, but Madrid against the run of play got the equaliser when Marcelo scored to draw the visitors’ level.

And Marco Asension who replaced Isco scored what stood to be the match winner.

Marcelo smashed home a half-volley from the edge of the penalty area to level matters before Asensio capitalised on an error by full-back Rafinha to score a breakaway goal.

Joshua Kimmich had put Bayern in front when he slotted past Keylor Navas at the near post.

The German champions missed a host of chances in an error-strewn encounter, while Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for handball as his run of scoring in every game of this year's competition ended.

Bayern must now score at least twice at the Bernabeu next Tuesday to prevent Real reaching a fourth final in five years.