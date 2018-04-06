Home | News | Finance: Facebook is surging after crushing on earnings and adding more users than expected (FB)

Dan Soko

Facebook shares are up 5% in after-market trading Wednesday, to above $167 a share, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Facebook reported earnings-per-share of $1.69, up 63% year-over-year and above Wall Street's expected $1.35. Revenue was $11.97 billion, up 49% year-over-year, and also beating estimates of $11.4 billion.

Daily active users came in at 1.45 billion, in line with analyst estimates of 1.45 billion. But monthly active users came in at 2.2 billion, beating estimates of 2.19 billion.

Facebook is now down about 8% so far this year.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

