HFC Bank is now Republic Bank, Ghana

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, April 25, GNA - The HFC Bank Ghana
Limited has been rebranded to the Republic Bank Ghana Limited, as the Republic
Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago takes over to give the
Bank an international urge.
This would bridge the gap between doing business
in the Caribbean and Ghana.
All its subsidiaries have also gone through
the rebranding exercise and would now be known as Republic Investments Limited,
Republic Boafo, Republic Brokerage, and Republic Securities.
The RFHL of Trinidad and Tobago also has
subsidiaries in Grenada, Guyana, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Barbados and
Suriname.
The Republic Bank Ghana has existed for close
to three decades in Ghana, having moved from non-banking financial institution
to a universal financial bank.
The rebranding of HFC Bank as Republic Bank
was the culmination of a transition that started more than four years ago when
it became part of the RFHL Group.
Mr Anthony Jordan, the Managing Director of
the Republic Bank, at a ceremony, said the new status would enable the Bank to
sour higher with renewed level of standards set for employees and customers
alike.
With the new identity, Republic Bank reflects
the capabilities, innovation, energy and new found aggression of the Bank.
The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy
Finance Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, Ms Elsie Addo Awardzi, the Second
Deputy Governor, Mr Nigel Baptiste, President of the Republic Financial
Holdings, clients and customers, as well as some friends of the Bank.
Mr Jordan said with the theme for the launch;
“The Blue Sky,” the Republic Bank Ghana would become even more closely aligned
with the other subsidiaries under the umbrella of the RFHL Group.
“We aim to be a key player in the Corporate Banking
sector and the preferred family bank in the retail circle.
“Republic Financial Holdings Limited has one
of the best products and service offerings in the world so part of our
rebranding mandate is to enhance our product offering and introduce some of the
features and benefits currently being enjoyed by customers in other Republic
Bank territories, in Ghana,” he said.
“As we meet the needs of our employees,
customers and shareholders in a responsible and caring manner, we are aware
that we must leave this world a better place and we will achieve this by
helping build successful and thriving communities in the territories we serve”.
He said the rebranding exercise marked the
start of an exciting journey and assured customers and the public that the Bank
was moving towards new horizons in banking and in social investment.
“We intend to strengthen our relationship and
partnership with our customers through a cogent analysis of their needs and
ensuring we provide a range of quality products and services to meet these
needs as well have a robust and well trained body of staff at the ready, to
meet these needs”.
Mr Baptiste, on his part, said with the
unveiling of the Republic Bank Ghana, banking in Ghana would be improved, while
businesses would be facilitated locally and in the Caribbean to bridge the
South-South gap.
Mr Charles William Zwennes, the Board
Chairman, said the Republic Bank brand was globally respected and it was just
right for the name to be adopted by HFC, which had been a subsidiary of the
Republic Bank for more than three years.
Mr Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, the Deputy Finance
Minister, commended the Bank for working hard to attract such great investment,
leading to the rebranding.
He urged the Republic Bank to come on board
Ghana’s One District One Factory Programme and make it a reality.
Mrs Elsie Awardzi commended the Bank for
contributing to the development of Ghana in no small way, and expressed the
hope that it would continue to operate within the financial culture and setup
of the country.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article