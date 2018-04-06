Nestle Nutrition Institute builds health workers’ capacity

By Yaw
Ansah, GNA,
Accra, April 25, GNA - Nestlé Nutrition
Institute Africa, in collaboration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, has
organised a two-day workshop in Accra and Kumasi for Health Care Professionals
(HCPs).
The workshop provided practical knowledge on
relevant areas including Child Growth and Development, Infant Feeding, Early
Nutrition and Long-Term Health, Childhood Nutrition and Macronutrients for 60
professionals.
Madam Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, the Manager for
Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa, Central and West Africa, said nutrition
remained a key area in healthcare, and as the world advances in technology and
innovations there was the need for HCPs to constantly research, learn, and
share information to upgrade their knowledge and skills in order to provide
quality healthcare.
She said the training was Nestle’s strong
indication of demonstrating its promise of enhancing the quality of life and
contributing to a healthier future.
Madam Emma-Nwachukwu pledged the company’s
commitment towards supporting Government’s efforts in building the capacity of
HCPs to contribute to improving health care delivery in the country.
Madam Harriet Aryeh, a participant at the
workshop, said the training had afforded her the opportunity to update her
knowledge on feeding infants with supplementary foods and to understand their
application at the right time.
“The most exciting one I have learnt is the
kangaroo mother care, which will really help us in caring for our preterm
babies and also educate mothers on breastfeeding to help in the children’s
physical and mental growth to help build a better nation,” she said.
The Nutrition Academy is a unique programme by
the NNIA that provides the opportunity for paramedics to upgrade their
knowledge in pediatric nutrition. All 60 HCPs received a certificate of
participation.
GNA
