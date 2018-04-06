Home | News | Nestle Nutrition Institute builds health workers’ capacity

Nestle Nutrition Institute builds health workers' capacity

Dan Soko

By Yaw Ansah, GNA,

Accra, April 25, GNA - Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa, in collaboration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, has organised a two-day workshop in Accra and Kumasi for Health Care Professionals (HCPs).

The workshop provided practical knowledge on relevant areas including Child Growth and Development, Infant Feeding, Early Nutrition and Long-Term Health, Childhood Nutrition and Macronutrients for 60 professionals.

Madam Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, the Manager for Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa, Central and West Africa, said nutrition remained a key area in healthcare, and as the world advances in technology and innovations there was the need for HCPs to constantly research, learn, and share information to upgrade their knowledge and skills in order to provide quality healthcare.

She said the training was Nestle’s strong indication of demonstrating its promise of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

Madam Emma-Nwachukwu pledged the company’s commitment towards supporting Government’s efforts in building the capacity of HCPs to contribute to improving health care delivery in the country.

Madam Harriet Aryeh, a participant at the workshop, said the training had afforded her the opportunity to update her knowledge on feeding infants with supplementary foods and to understand their application at the right time.

“The most exciting one I have learnt is the kangaroo mother care, which will really help us in caring for our preterm babies and also educate mothers on breastfeeding to help in the children’s physical and mental growth to help build a better nation,” she said.

The Nutrition Academy is a unique programme by the NNIA that provides the opportunity for paramedics to upgrade their knowledge in pediatric nutrition. All 60 HCPs received a certificate of participation.

