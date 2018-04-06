Greater Accra Metropolitan Assembly inaugurates RICCS

Dodowa, April 25, GNA – The Greater Accra
Metropolitan Assembly has inaugurated its Regional Inter-agency Coordinating
Committee on Sanitation (RICCS) to coordinate activities of the Greater Accra
Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP).
The committee has nine core members with the
Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Director as its Chairman and a
representative from the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department as
Secretary.
Other members are from the Land Use and
Spatial Planning Authority formerly Town and Country Planning, Tema
Metropolitan Assembly, School Health Education Programme (SHEP), Department of
Community Development and Social Welfare, Community Water and Sanitation
Agency, and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.
The Committee would have extended members from
development partners namely; Ghana Health Service, Accra Sewerage Improvement
Project, UNICEF, non-governmental organisations and the Regional Coordinating
Council.
The RICCS will review sanitation programmes of
implementing partners and advise district assemblies under the GAMA-SWP on
issues that have the tendency to negatively affect the implementation of the
Integrated Urban Environmental Sanitation Master Plan.
Mrs Charlotte Adjei-Marfo, a Director at the
Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, in an interview with the Ghana News
Agency, said the objective of the RICCS was to strengthen the effort of the
GAMA-SWP Concept to ensure good sanitation as efforts were made to stop open
defecation.
Mr George Asiedu, a Consultant and GAMA-SWP
Coordinator, said the GAMA-SWP was to help improve sanitation and access to
water in the communities.
“Other components under the projects are
improvement and expansion of water distribution networks in the GAMA-SWP areas
and the institutional strengthening such as providing toilet facilities for
schools under the project,” he said.
Mr Niall Boot, the UNICEF Representative, said
the urban sanitation project in cities including Tamale and Ho would improve
the health of children in urban areas and the country in general.
Mr Patrick Banafo, the Greater Accra Regional
Coordinator of SHEP, expressed worry about issues of payment of water and
electricity bills and the dislodging of toilets from the institutional
facilities.
He appealed to the Government to pay for the
utility bills for public schools in the area.
Mr George Ackah, the Greater Accra Regional
Economic Planning Officer, who chaired the function, assured the committee
members that the RCC would deal with their concerns to ensure good sanitation
in the country.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article