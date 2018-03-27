Home | News | Trader convicted for fraud

Trader convicted for fraud

Dan Soko

By Gifty Amofa, GNA,

Accra, April 25, GNA -An Accra Circuit Court has ordered a trader to pay a fine of GH¢4,200.00 for defrauding a businessman and appropriating his 388 pieces 0f second hand tyres valued at GH¢20,000.00.

In default he will serve a 24-month jail term.

Francis Kwesi Boakye, who pleaded guilty with explanation to defrauding by false pretence, was in addition, asked to refund the GH¢20,000.00.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei told the Court presided over by Madam Mariam Affoh that the Prosecution witness, Francis Azumah is a resident at Spintex in Accra.

Boakye is a trader and lived in Tamale in the Northern region.

He said on January 6, 2017, Boakye contacted Azumah through his sister, one Akorfa also a resident of Tamale to supply him with the used tyres to sell and later return the money in two weeks.

Prosecution said Azumah supplied him with 388 pieces of assorted used car tyres to the tune of GH¢20,000.00 to sell and produce the money as agreed.

Boakye defaulted in paying the money so Azumah went to Tamale to recover the tyres but realised they had all been sold.

The prosecution said all attempt to retrieve the proceeds proved futile.

A formal report was made to the police, which led to the arrest of Boakye.

Chief Inspector Agyei said, during investigation, it was detected that Boakye had sold the tyres and had another person’s goods in stock.

Prosecution said Boakye was charged after investigations.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

