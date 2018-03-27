Trader convicted for fraud

By Gifty
Amofa, GNA,
Accra, April 25, GNA -An Accra Circuit Court
has ordered a trader to pay a fine of GH¢4,200.00 for defrauding a businessman
and appropriating his 388 pieces 0f second hand tyres valued at GH¢20,000.00.
In default he will serve a 24-month jail term.
Francis Kwesi Boakye, who pleaded guilty with
explanation to defrauding by false pretence, was in addition, asked to refund
the GH¢20,000.00.
Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei
told the Court presided over by Madam Mariam Affoh that the Prosecution
witness, Francis Azumah is a resident at Spintex in Accra.
Boakye is a trader and lived in Tamale in the
Northern region.
He said on January 6, 2017, Boakye contacted
Azumah through his sister, one Akorfa also a resident of Tamale to supply him
with the used tyres to sell and later return the money in two weeks.
Prosecution said Azumah supplied him with 388
pieces of assorted used car tyres to the tune of GH¢20,000.00 to sell and
produce the money as agreed.
Boakye defaulted in paying the money so Azumah
went to Tamale to recover the tyres but realised they had all been sold.
The prosecution said all attempt to retrieve
the proceeds proved futile.
A formal report was made to the police, which
led to the arrest of Boakye.
Chief Inspector Agyei said, during
investigation, it was detected that Boakye had sold the tyres and had another
person’s goods in stock.
Prosecution said Boakye was charged after
investigations.
GNA
