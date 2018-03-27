Home | News | Football 9BS International donates GH¢22,000.00 towards 43rd MTN SWAG Awards

Football 9BS International donates GH¢22,000.00 towards 43rd MTN SWAG Awards

Dan Soko

Accra, April 25, GNA - 9BS International - financial engineering, trade, investments, import and export consultancy firm, has joined the list of corporate sponsors for the 43rd MTN SWAG Awards night fixed for Friday, May 4, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

9BS International on Wednesday donated GH¢22,000.00 towards the organization of the 43rd edition of the event that would confer honours on 30 sports men and women drawn from various sporting disciplines.

Prof. Nana Osei Kyei Darkwah Board Chairman of 9BS International, said GH¢20,000.00 would go into the organisation of the awards, whilst GH¢2,000.00 would be given to the Kickboxer of the year – Alhassan Okine.

According to him the relationship between SWAG would be a long term one, since the awards scheme has contributed positively to the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

“We would support every effort to ensure the development of sports in Ghana that is why we decided to support the 43rd edition of the Awards Night.

“This is the beginning of greater things to happen between us and SWAG. We are looking forward to a more fruitful relationship in the future,” he added.

“We have decided to invest sports because it promotes peace, social cohesion and development.

“In times of civil and economic strife, sports always play a role in ensuring peace,” he added.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah President of SWAG, said the decision to sponsor sports was a step in the right direction.

He said the event has survived several obstacles over the years, but remains one of the best and longest on the sporting calendar of the country.

“We have over the years demonstrated our commitment to the men and women who lift high the flag of the country.

“The event is not about SWAG but the sports men and woman, whose selflessness to the cause of the country remains undiluted.

“A lot of sports men and women both active and retired would be around to grace the occasion,” he added.

GNA

