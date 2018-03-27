Football 9BS International donates GH¢22,000.00 towards 43rd MTN SWAG Awards

Accra, April 25, GNA - 9BS International -
financial engineering, trade, investments, import and export consultancy firm,
has joined the list of corporate sponsors for the 43rd MTN SWAG
Awards night fixed for Friday, May 4, at the Accra International Conference
Center (AICC).
9BS International on Wednesday donated GH¢22,000.00
towards the organization of the 43rd edition of the event that would
confer honours on 30 sports men and women drawn from various sporting
disciplines.
Prof. Nana Osei Kyei Darkwah Board Chairman of
9BS International, said GH¢20,000.00 would go into the organisation of the
awards, whilst GH¢2,000.00 would be given to the Kickboxer of the year –
Alhassan Okine.
According to him the relationship between SWAG
would be a long term one, since the awards scheme has contributed positively to
the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.
“We would support every effort to ensure the
development of sports in Ghana that is why we decided to support the 43rd
edition of the Awards Night.
“This is the beginning of greater things to
happen between us and SWAG. We are looking forward to a more fruitful
relationship in the future,” he added.
“We have decided to invest sports because it
promotes peace, social cohesion and development.
“In times of civil and economic strife, sports
always play a role in ensuring peace,” he added.
Mr. Kwabena Yeboah President of SWAG, said the
decision to sponsor sports was a step in the right direction.
He said the event has survived several
obstacles over the years, but remains one of the best and longest on the
sporting calendar of the country.
“We have over the years demonstrated our
commitment to the men and women who lift high the flag of the country.
“The event is not about SWAG but the sports
men and woman, whose selflessness to the cause of the country remains
undiluted.
“A lot of sports men and women both active and
retired would be around to grace the occasion,” he added.
GNA
