Sports Ministry to take on some of YEA sports programme recruits

Dan Soko

By Emmanuel Kwame Donkor, GNA

Accra, April 25, GNA - Mr Awal Mohammed, the Head of Public Relations for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has said the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) would be taking on the successful recruits in Pitch Management and Federation Assistance of its Youth in Sports Programme.

He said the applicants who would be successfully selected after their training in the mentioned programmes, would be given a two years contract to work under the Ministry.

“So they would be helping out either by managing pitches or helping out in offices of Ghana’s 43 sports federations, including the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Referees Associations”, Mr. Mohamed said in an interview with GNA Sports.

The YEA would be training Ghanaian youths interested in working in the fields of Sports Journalism, Pitch Management, Federation Assistance, Fitness and Wellness, Coaching and Refereeing, and Sports Management.

“The Ministry owns the stadia and they need people to help in the pitch management and therefore made the request to us. However they do not have the financial muscles, so agreed to support them,” he added.

He said the agency would be doing the recruiting and give the successful recruits to the Sports Ministry to decide on the next step.

Mr Mohammed said the only barriers to the training program were the citizenship and age of the applicants.

“Holders of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and any certificate above, within the ages of 18 to 35 years and of Ghanaian citizenship can apply for the programme”, he noted.

He said the YEA would be paying for the accommodation of applicants, the training and would also provide stipends.

He said the applicant would be camping at Winneba and Zenith Sports Complex in Accra.

“Because we do not have radio stations and facilities to employ, we would be giving them practical training and certificates that would help them to look for jobs, he noted.

He said applications were opened on April, 23, 2018 and available online on the agencies website free of charge.

Applicants are expected to submit print out of the filled application forms along with their passport pictures, a copy of their national identification in the form of voters ID cards, birth certificates, and passports, to the district office of YEA, then wait for list of shortlisted applicants.

GNA

