Sports Ministry to take on some of YEA sports programme recruits

By
Emmanuel Kwame Donkor, GNA
Accra, April 25, GNA - Mr Awal Mohammed, the
Head of Public Relations for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has said the
Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) would be taking on the successful recruits
in Pitch Management and Federation Assistance of its Youth in Sports Programme.
He said the applicants who would be
successfully selected after their training in the mentioned programmes, would
be given a two years contract to work under the Ministry.
“So they would be helping out either by
managing pitches or helping out in offices of Ghana’s 43 sports federations,
including the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Referees Associations”, Mr.
Mohamed said in an interview with GNA Sports.
The YEA would be training Ghanaian youths
interested in working in the fields of Sports Journalism, Pitch Management,
Federation Assistance, Fitness and Wellness, Coaching and Refereeing, and
Sports Management.
“The Ministry owns the stadia and they need
people to help in the pitch management and therefore made the request to us.
However they do not have the financial muscles, so agreed to support them,” he
added.
He said the agency would be doing the
recruiting and give the successful recruits to the Sports Ministry to decide on
the next step.
Mr Mohammed said the only barriers to the
training program were the citizenship and age of the applicants.
“Holders of Basic Education Certificate
Examination (BECE) and any certificate above, within the ages of 18 to 35 years
and of Ghanaian citizenship can apply for the programme”, he noted.
He said the YEA would be paying for the
accommodation of applicants, the training and would also provide stipends.
He said the applicant would be camping at
Winneba and Zenith Sports Complex in Accra.
“Because we do not have radio stations and
facilities to employ, we would be giving them practical training and
certificates that would help them to look for jobs, he noted.
He said applications were opened on April, 23,
2018 and available online on the agencies website free of charge.
Applicants are expected to submit print out of
the filled application forms along with their passport pictures, a copy of
their national identification in the form of voters ID cards, birth
certificates, and passports, to the district office of YEA, then wait for list
of shortlisted applicants.
GNA
