YEA sole financers of Youth in Sports Programme, not Sports Ministry

Accra April 25, GNA - The Youth Employment Agency’s Youth in Sports Programme would be solely financed by the agency and not the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

Mr Awal Mohammed, the Head of Public Relations for YEA in an interview with GNA Sports, even though request was from MOYS, YEA would be assisting by providing technical experts to teach the applicant of the programme.

The YEA on Tuesday announced that it had opened its online portal for applications for it maiden Youth in Sports Programme under its Community Improvement Module.

The categories for the training include, Youth in Pitch Management, Youth in Federation Assistance, Youth in Fitness and Wellness, Youth in Coaching and Refereeing, Youth in Sports Journalism, and Youth in Sports Management.

“It’s the Ministry of Youth and Sports who came to us that they need these training for Ghanaian youth, but they do not have the capacity and financial wherewithal to implement this policy and since the YEA has a task of ensuring that the youth get employment, we decided to collaborate with them so that they give us technical expertise, then we (YEA) would help them with the financing and the number of people to be recruited,” he said.

The Youth Employment Agency would also be taking care of the stipends applicants would be getting during the course of the training.

The programmes depending on the category, lasted for three weeks or a month.

