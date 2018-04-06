YEA sole financers of Youth in Sports Programme, not Sports Ministry

By
Emmanuel Kwame Donkor, GNA
Accra April 25, GNA - The Youth Employment
Agency’s Youth in Sports Programme would be solely financed by the agency and
not the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).
Mr Awal Mohammed, the Head of Public Relations
for YEA in an interview with GNA Sports, even though request was from MOYS, YEA
would be assisting by providing technical experts to teach the applicant of the
programme.
The YEA on Tuesday announced that it had
opened its online portal for applications for it maiden Youth in Sports
Programme under its Community Improvement Module.
The categories for the training include, Youth
in Pitch Management, Youth in Federation Assistance, Youth in Fitness and
Wellness, Youth in Coaching and Refereeing, Youth in Sports Journalism, and
Youth in Sports Management.
“It’s the Ministry of Youth and Sports who
came to us that they need these training for Ghanaian youth, but they do not
have the capacity and financial wherewithal to implement this policy and since
the YEA has a task of ensuring that the youth get employment, we decided to
collaborate with them so that they give us technical expertise, then we (YEA)
would help them with the financing and the number of people to be recruited,”
he said.
The Youth Employment Agency would also be
taking care of the stipends applicants would be getting during the course of
the training.
The programmes depending on the category,
lasted for three weeks or a month.
GNA
