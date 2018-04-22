UPSA confers Honorary Doctorate on CAF President

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, April 25, GNA - The University of
Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree
in Law on the President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Ahmad
Ahmad at a special congregation held on the school's campus in Accra, Ghana on
Wednesday, April 25.
Dr. Mr. Ahmad was decorated with the honour of
Doctor of Laws, (Honours Cause, LLD, H. C.)
for his immense contribution to the reforms and transformation on
football so far at CAF.
In attendance was the president of the
Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, congratulated the CAF boss on
his achievements and urged him to do more for the growth of the game.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Abednego Amartey said
the university was honoured to present the award to the former Madagascar
minister of state.
"We are substantially aware of the
positive impact you have made in football arena both in Ghana and
internationally,'' Prof Amartey said.
Dr. Ahmad expressed appreciation to the school
for recognising and appreciating his contributions to Africa football
community.
He said that this would encourage him to do
more for the continent.
The University of Professional Studies, Accra
(UPSA) is a public university that seeks to provide and facilitate the
development of self-sustaining academic and professional business management
education.
GNA
