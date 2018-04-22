UPSA confers Honorary Doctorate on CAF President

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, April 25, GNA - The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law on the President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad at a special congregation held on the school's campus in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday, April 25.

Dr. Mr. Ahmad was decorated with the honour of Doctor of Laws, (Honours Cause, LLD, H. C.) for his immense contribution to the reforms and transformation on football so far at CAF.

In attendance was the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, congratulated the CAF boss on his achievements and urged him to do more for the growth of the game.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Abednego Amartey said the university was honoured to present the award to the former Madagascar minister of state.

"We are substantially aware of the positive impact you have made in football arena both in Ghana and internationally,'' Prof Amartey said.

Dr. Ahmad expressed appreciation to the school for recognising and appreciating his contributions to Africa football community.

He said that this would encourage him to do more for the continent.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is a public university that seeks to provide and facilitate the development of self-sustaining academic and professional business management education.

GNA