Amissah-Arthur urges newly elected NDC branch executives to work hard for victory 2020

Politics of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

The former Vice President of Ghana H.E Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has congratulated the newly elected Branch Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and charged them to eschew acts of divisions and work hard to capture political power in the next General Elections.

Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is in the Ashanti region to observe ongoing Branch elections, encourage both winners and losers to unite and work harder than before to ensure the NDC comes to power in 2020.

He visited the Kwame Adu Branch, Breku Branch, Kwame Agyei, Broni krom, and the Tonkwase 1& 2 Branches all in the New Edubease constituency I’m the Ashanti Region.

The New Edubease constituency has been dominated by the NDC since 1992 but strangely lost it to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections.

The former Vice President was also active when his party opened registration when he visited areas in the Eastern region to encourage and activate them to put the defeat behind them and close their ranks and work together for a convincing victory in the next elections.

He was accompanied by former Ashanti regional minister Alex Ackon, former national organiser of the NDC Yaw Gyan and the regional organiser Alhaji Sane.

According to the former VP, the Branch Executives holds the key to the party’s victory and the need for them to liaise with all Party people in the spirit of respect, unity and love.

Both Alex Ackon and Yaw Boateng Gyan called for the new and old executives to team up and work diligently by preaching the achievements and ideals of the party in anticipation of winning more members to the fold.

They called on the electorates expose the lies of the NPP government and stay vigilant till victory is assured on December 7 2020.

Mr. Amissah Arthur will visit branches in the Central and other regions.

