Home | News | Tech: Snapchat's grip on teenage users is loosening, but the only real threat is Instagram (SNAP)

Tech: Snapchat's grip on teenage users is loosening, but the only real threat is Instagram (SNAP)

Dan Soko

Teens are a coveted but fickle group of tech users, especially when it comes to the social media platforms they use. It turns out, the only thing that's consistent about the average teenager's use of a social media site is its tendency to waver.

This chart by Statista, which is based on data from a PiperJaffray study, depicts just how much their brand loyalty has waxed and waned over the past three years. Among all the platforms, Snapchat has had the longest resonance with the teen set, although there are signs that its popularity is cooling down. That's good news for Facebook-owned Instagram which is picking up momentum with teens again.

Chart of the dayplay

Chart of the day

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid6'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8304780&type=article&ctxId=3778&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Snapchat%27s+grip+on+teenage+users+is+loosening%2C+but+the+only+real+threat+is+Instagram+%28SNAP%29&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Fsnapchats-grip-on-teenage-users-is-loosening-but-the-only-real-threat-is-instagram-snap-id8304780.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!