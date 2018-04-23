Politics: Here are the 21 best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

The heads of state met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

Here are the best photos from the historic state visit:

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

play They deplane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Source: Reuters

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

play It's tradition to kiss on both cheeks in France. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

play A number of trees planed outside the White House are gifts from world leaders. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Source: Reuters

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

play Mount Vernon was the home of former President George Washington. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Source: Reuters

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

play They waved from the White House balcony. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

play Melania met Macron when she and Trump visited Paris last summer. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

play Many compared it to Beyonce's black hat in "Formation." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: Business Insider

Nearly 500 members from all five military branches, plus Cabinet secretaries and honored guests, gathered on the South Lawn for the traditional "Review of the Troops."

play Both national anthems played during the official arrival on the South Lawn. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: White House

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

play President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk to the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: AP

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

play "We do have a very special relationship," Trump said. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider

They clearly found something amusing.

play The two cracked up in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: AP

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

play They shook hands for an extended amount of time, hugged, and kissed in the exchange. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Source: Business Insider

The Trumps welcomed the Macrons to the White House for the State Dinner Tuesday night.

play The red carpet was rolled out on the North Portico. (AP)

Source: Business Insider

After enjoying cocktails together upstairs in the residence, the Trumps and Macrons descended the grand staircase to greet their guests.

play Posting for a photo in the Grand Foyer. (AP)

Source: Business Insider

The guest list was filled with high-profile titans of business and finance, with many Wall Street CEOs in attendance.

play Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive at the State Dinner. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Source: Business Insider

Inside, Melania and White House staff chose a cream and gold color scheme, which matched Brigitte's dress.

play The French first couple walks into the State Dining Room. (AP)

Source: White House

The State Dining Room was filled with more than 2,500 stems of white sweet peas and nearly 1,000 stems of white lilac.

play The Trumps enter the State Dining Room. (AP)

Source: White House

Trump and Macron each gave a toast highlighting the two countries' longstanding alliance.

play They toasted with Domaine Serene Chardonnay. (AP)

Source: White House

On Wednesday, Macron addressed a joint meeting of Congress. His speech was full of subtle shots at Trump's worldview, calling on the US to reject "isolationism" and "extreme nationalism."

play Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan watch Macron give his speech. (AP)

Source: Business Insider

"Our people cherish the friendship of the American people with as much intensity as ever," Macron said in his speech. "What we cherish is at stake. What we love is in danger. We have no choice but to prevail — and together, we shall prevail."

play Macron got lots of applause from lawmakers. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Source: Business Insider

With them being so close, that will certainly be the case.

play Trump and Macron during their handshake-hug on Tuesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider