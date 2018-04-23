Home | News | Politics: Here are the 21 best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

Politics: Here are the 21 best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

Dan Soko

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

The heads of state met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

Here are the best photos from the historic state visit:

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

They deplane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.play

They deplane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Source: Reuters

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

It's tradition to kiss on both cheeks in France.play

It's tradition to kiss on both cheeks in France.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

A number of trees planed outside the White House are gifts from world leaders.play

A number of trees planed outside the White House are gifts from world leaders.

(Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Source: Reuters

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

Mount Vernon was the home of former President George Washington.play

Mount Vernon was the home of former President George Washington.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Source: Reuters

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

They waved from the White House balcony.play

They waved from the White House balcony.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

Melania met Macron when she and Trump visited Paris last summer.play

Melania met Macron when she and Trump visited Paris last summer.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

Many compared it to Beyonce's black hat in "Formation."play

Many compared it to Beyonce's black hat in "Formation."

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: Business Insider

Nearly 500 members from all five military branches, plus Cabinet secretaries and honored guests, gathered on the South Lawn for the traditional "Review of the Troops."

Both national anthems played during the official arrival on the South Lawn.play

Both national anthems played during the official arrival on the South Lawn.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: White House

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk to the Oval Office.play

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk to the Oval Office.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: AP

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

"We do have a very special relationship," Trump said.play

"We do have a very special relationship," Trump said.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider

They clearly found something amusing.

The two cracked up in the Oval Office.play

The two cracked up in the Oval Office.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: AP

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

They shook hands for an extended amount of time, hugged, and kissed in the exchange.play

They shook hands for an extended amount of time, hugged, and kissed in the exchange.

(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Source: Business Insider

The Trumps welcomed the Macrons to the White House for the State Dinner Tuesday night.

The red carpet was rolled out on the North Portico.play

The red carpet was rolled out on the North Portico.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider

After enjoying cocktails together upstairs in the residence, the Trumps and Macrons descended the grand staircase to greet their guests.

Posting for a photo in the Grand Foyer.play

Posting for a photo in the Grand Foyer.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider

The guest list was filled with high-profile titans of business and finance, with many Wall Street CEOs in attendance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive at the State Dinner.play

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive at the State Dinner.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Source: Business Insider

Inside, Melania and White House staff chose a cream and gold color scheme, which matched Brigitte's dress.

The French first couple walks into the State Dining Room.play

The French first couple walks into the State Dining Room.

(AP)

Source: White House

The State Dining Room was filled with more than 2,500 stems of white sweet peas and nearly 1,000 stems of white lilac.

The Trumps enter the State Dining Room.play

The Trumps enter the State Dining Room.

(AP)

Source: White House

Trump and Macron each gave a toast highlighting the two countries' longstanding alliance.

They toasted with Domaine Serene Chardonnay.play

They toasted with Domaine Serene Chardonnay.

(AP)

Source: White House

On Wednesday, Macron addressed a joint meeting of Congress. His speech was full of subtle shots at Trump's worldview, calling on the US to reject "isolationism" and "extreme nationalism."

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan watch Macron give his speech.play

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan watch Macron give his speech.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider

"Our people cherish the friendship of the American people with as much intensity as ever," Macron said in his speech. "What we cherish is at stake. What we love is in danger. We have no choice but to prevail — and together, we shall prevail."

Macron got lots of applause from lawmakers.play

Macron got lots of applause from lawmakers.

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Source: Business Insider

With them being so close, that will certainly be the case.

Trump and Macron during their handshake-hug on Tuesday.play

Trump and Macron during their handshake-hug on Tuesday.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8299055&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Here+are+the+21+best+photos+from+Macron+and+Trump%27s+historic+state+visit&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fhere-are-the-21-best-photos-from-macron-and-trumps-historic-state-visit-id8299055.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!