Home | News | Sports: Two technologies could transform the way we all watch live sports — here's how close they are to becoming reality

Sports: Two technologies could transform the way we all watch live sports — here's how close they are to becoming reality

Dan Soko
  • A lot of sports fans are looking forward to the possibility of watching sporting events using immersive technology like virtual reality and augmented reality, but few know how far along it is.
  • At this year's Tribeca Film Festival, sports fan and director of product for Watson Developer Labs & AR/VR Labs at IBM Michael Ludden talked about the obstacles facing VR and AR in sports, during a panel moderated by Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget.
  • Also participating in the panel was Mitzi Reaugh, VP of development and strategy at Jaunt, who brought up some alternative use cases that show how AR and VR could be here sooner than we think.

Among the many opportunities presented by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), people are really excited at the prospect of being able to wear a headset and feel like you're courtside at a basketball game, or on the sidelines at a football game, all from the comfort of your own home.

This interest hasn’t gone unnoticed by leaders in the industry like Mitzi Reaugh, VP of development and strategy at virtual reality company Jaunt, and Michael Ludden, IBM's director of product for the company's Watson Developer Labs & AR/VR Labs.

Reaugh and Ludden discussed the role immersive technology is playing in media during a panel moderated by Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget at the Tribeca Film Festival this week.

“You guys do some of this, so I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus,” Ludden said, referring to Jaunt’s technology. “But I would say that it’s not quite there yet in terms of usability.”

Today, VR for sporting events is extremely limited. Users can’t watch live games. Camera positions are limited, there’s no ability to zoom, and production quality is nowhere near what traditional broadcasters are able to provide.

“I’m a sports fan and I’ve tried a number of these things, both using Jaunt and other platforms, and frankly for the most part, it’s pre-digested 30-second clips,” said Ludden.

The biggest obstacle is what Ludden referred to as an “incentivization mismatch,” since sports arenas and stadiums actually want people in the seat and paying for tickets, merchandise, and snacks. It’s similar to the tension that’s existed with broadcast television for decades, except that stadiums might even be asked to forego seats for VR equipment to sit in.

For what it’s worth, Jaunt doesn’t participate in virtual reality for live sports, and while Reaugh agreed that it’s an underwhelming experience, she did argue that it’s on it’s way. Other immersive technologies like augmented reality are well on their way with live sporting events.

At one point, Reaugh showed off a picture of a 3D replica tennis match being projected onto a table, and it was met with sounds of intrigue from the room. Similarly, she said consumers would soon be able to project athletes onto a table (“a Princess Leia thing”) and surround the projection with the athlete’s statistics.

“It’s a complementary experience to linear television, but also a unique experience.”

For people in the stadium, there’s also an opportunity to provide headsets that overlay statistics or commentary. Stadiums would be on board, since it would give them the competitive advantage of providing fans just as much information as they would get from their TV.

The tabletop projections are currently in the research and development stages, and the consumer cost is “TBD,” but Ludden estimated that AR headsets in stadiums could be available as early as this football season.

As for virtual reality, he’s still hesitant about the execution, but expressed a hint of optimism. “I think we’ll get there eventually because there’s a demand and there’s a use case.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!