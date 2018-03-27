Home | News | Gay right: 'Theresa May is mad' - Muntaka

Gay right: 'Theresa May is mad' - Muntaka

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

MUNTAKA US SAGAMuntaka Mubarak is MP for Asawase

Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka has descendedly heavily on U.K. Prime Minister, Theresa May.

He has described her as "Mad" over some comments she raised on homosexuality.

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, while addressing the Commonwealth Heads of government meeting in London on Tuesday said she “deeply regrets” the UK’s role in introducing the anti-gay laws.

She said the UK’s role seems to have resulted in a “legacy of discrimination, violence and even death,” in some of its former colonies.

Most former colonies of Britain frown against homosexuality and have as part of measures to curtail it, introduced criminal laws against it.

In some extreme cases, citizens in those countries lynch persons suspected to be gays or lesbians.

According to Reuters news agency, colonial-era homophobic laws are still used in 37 of the Commonwealth’s 53 member nations.

Theresa May, while addressing the gathering in the UK, said, “I’m all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now.”

She praised member countries which had recently decriminalized homosexuality.

She added that “Yet there remains much to do . . . Nobody should face discrimination and persecution because of who they are or who they love. The UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth nation wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.”

But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Programme, the outraged minority Chief Whip questioned why the U.K. has not legalized polygamy.

He explained that Ghana as a country has a tradition and we will not renege on our culture and religion to adopt a foreign culture.

"We are going to resist it with all our might when it is brought to Parliament. We will not allow them to impose any foreign barbaric culture on this country.

"If they like, they should legalize polygamy but we will not allow them legalize same sex marriage in this country", he said.

"They should run their country the way they want and we should also run ours the way we want . . . why must they try to impose the way the want on us . . .", he added.

