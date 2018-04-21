Home | News | Police insist will not shield corrupt officers

Police insist will not shield corrupt officers

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: gbcghana.com

ACP David Senanu EkluACP David Eklu

The Director General, of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu says the Police Administration is not taking kindly to current happenings by some Police officers that question the professionalism of the Service.

This follows the arrests of three Police officers for allegedly renting their guns to armed robbers.

The officers stationed at Weija and Krokobite in Accra allegedly rented out the weapons to the suspected armed robbers for an operation over the weekend.

They were arrested after the robbers were involved in an accident with the weapons on them.

Speaking to Ibrahim Kwarteng on “Behind the News,” ACP Eklu said the Service will not shield any bad nut whose action or inaction tarnishes the image of the Police Service.

He gave the assurance that the Police Service will continue to be transparent, reliable and accountable to the citizenry.

Dan Soko
