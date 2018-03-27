Home | News | Market women bare teeth at KMA boss

Market women bare teeth at KMA boss

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: abusuafmonline.com

Osei Assibey Antwi Kma11Osei Assibey Antwi is the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

Some traders at Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Market in Kumasi, commonly referred to as ‘Abenkyi Market,’ have petitioned five bodies to bring the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi to order before things get out of hand.

The organisations and individual petitioned were Asantehemaa, Ministry of the Local Government and Rural Development, Ashanti Regional Minister, National Security and the Bureau National Investigations.

At a news conference, Janet Boamah, an executive member of the traders’ association accused Mr Assibey of not doing much to improve the market named after the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afi Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who happened to be the biological mother of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

They appealed to the petitioned bodies to act immediately to prevent the collapse of the market.

According to them, the refusal by the KMA boss to give ears to their grievances after several letters to solve the debilitating problems at the market amounted to gross respect to the people.

They mentioned insanitary condition, poor lightening system, removal of Western Region drivers from the market to the Adehyie and Acheamfuor markets among others as some challenges facing the market.

They said insecurity at the market had exposed the traders to criminals who constantly attack and rob them of colossal sums of money.

“We are of the strongest belief that the KMA boss does not have the interest and the stability on Nana Kobi Serwaa Ampem at heart,” they stated in the petition.

Reacting to the allegations in a radio interview, the Public Relations Officer of the KMA, Mr Godwin Okumah Nyame refuted the allegations and said the assembly was in the process of making the market a vibrant business centre.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

Cape Coast Court Grants Two Persons GH¢20,000.00 Bail For Defilement

April 24, 2018

Woman Jailed After Throwing Her Baby On Refuse Dump

April 24, 2018

Africa: Why Kids Should Be Taught How To Start Business At School

April 24, 2018

Being Nice In Hawaii Is The Law

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!