Tramadol enhances my sexual performance – Addict

Thursday, 26 April 2018

Kojo SK was speaking on GH One's State of Affairs

“I have taken in tramadol before. It is not my habit to be taking in tramadol but I take it purposely to enhance my sexual performance. I’m able to last longer during sex normally between 3 to 4 hours. It gives me energy and my girlfriend enjoys it because she has the stamina” response of 25-year-old Kojo SK, an addict of the Tramadol drug.

According to the Old Fadama resident, he takes the drug whenever he goes out with his folks to have fun but not on regular basis.

Quizzed by State of Affairs host Nana Aba Anamoah on why a 25-year-old like him is using tramadol as a sexual booster when he is still young and vibrant compared to a 65-year-old man, Kojo SK maintained that the drug is too ‘strong’ for old persons.

He noted that a lot of his peers who take in this dangerous drug die after they take in about 4 to 6 sachets of it. “I see them have seizures and fall in the Korle.”

“I don’t drink alcohol nor smoke but when I have money and get to hang out with my folks I just take in the tramadol which enables me to sleep well after,” he said.

He added that most of his colleagues collapse and die under the scorching sun because they have been taking in the dangerous drug.

“One of my friends fell from the back of a motorbike because he was very high on 'tramol', another fell while we were playing football and died. I wish these drugs are prohibited from our society” he stated.

Tramadol is a synthetic narcotic drug used to manage moderate and severe pains that could only be sold as a prescribed medicine and not supposed to be sold by chemical stores.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says the drug has been abused in no small way by the youth, manual workers and drivers in recent times mainly because it was accessible at the chemical stores and among drug peddlers.

Tramadol according to the FDA is addictive and can result in brain damage, epilepsy, excessive sweat as well as hallucination.

The FDA and the Health Ministry are making efforts to deal with the situation. Joint efforts with security agencies are also being made to arrest and bring to book persons dealing in the sale of Tramadol in various parts of the country.

The volume approved by the FDA to be sold is 50mg and 100mg, much as 250mg, however, is being sold on the markets.