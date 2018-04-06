We need renewed commitment to defeat malaria – First Lady

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

At least 15 vehicles have been wrecked in an accident at Dzorwulu on the Accra-Tema motorway after a trailer fully loaded with bags of cement run into them on the stretch of the road late Wednesday, 25 2018.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck with registration number AW 9038-12 heading from Tema failed its brakes some few metres away from the Dzorwulu traffic light.

Upon realizing the impending danger, the driver’s mate reportedly descended from the truck and raised alarm for hawkers and other road users to flee the oncoming vehicle.

The truck driver on his part is said to have tried maneuvering his way off the road to avoid running into other vehicles in his way but all efforts to avoid causing mass destruction proved futile as vehicles in the rush-hour traffic heading in the same direction were immobile.

The trailer ended up ramming into salon cars, taxis, commercial buses and pickup trucks in a sequel which caused heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch of the road.

Police officer R. Nketia of the Motor Traffic and Tranport Unit (MTTU) of the Airport Division who confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb said fifteen cars were smashed in the process.

He disclosed that no deaths were recorded however some hawkers who were running for their lives sustained minor injuries from the chaos which erupted at the scene.

The injured persons numbering about five were rushed to the hospital by the police who were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call.

The cars involved in the accident included a Toyota Land cruiser, a Vibe salon, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Corolla, 3 pickup trucks and a commercial van scouting for passengers among others.