Home | News | Scores injured in 15-vehicle chain collision on Accra-Tema motorway

Scores injured in 15-vehicle chain collision on Accra-Tema motorway

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Royale Fiesta Accident 1234play videoAccording to police on the scene, no deaths were recorded

At least 15 vehicles have been wrecked in an accident at Dzorwulu on the Accra-Tema motorway after a trailer fully loaded with bags of cement run into them on the stretch of the road late Wednesday, 25 2018.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck with registration number AW 9038-12 heading from Tema failed its brakes some few metres away from the Dzorwulu traffic light.

Upon realizing the impending danger, the driver’s mate reportedly descended from the truck and raised alarm for hawkers and other road users to flee the oncoming vehicle.

The truck driver on his part is said to have tried maneuvering his way off the road to avoid running into other vehicles in his way but all efforts to avoid causing mass destruction proved futile as vehicles in the rush-hour traffic heading in the same direction were immobile.

The trailer ended up ramming into salon cars, taxis, commercial buses and pickup trucks in a sequel which caused heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch of the road.

Police officer R. Nketia of the Motor Traffic and Tranport Unit (MTTU) of the Airport Division who confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb said fifteen cars were smashed in the process.

He disclosed that no deaths were recorded however some hawkers who were running for their lives sustained minor injuries from the chaos which erupted at the scene.

The injured persons numbering about five were rushed to the hospital by the police who were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call.

The cars involved in the accident included a Toyota Land cruiser, a Vibe salon, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Corolla, 3 pickup trucks and a commercial van scouting for passengers among others.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

Cape Coast Court Grants Two Persons GH¢20,000.00 Bail For Defilement

April 24, 2018

Woman Jailed After Throwing Her Baby On Refuse Dump

April 24, 2018

Africa: Why Kids Should Be Taught How To Start Business At School

April 24, 2018

Being Nice In Hawaii Is The Law

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!