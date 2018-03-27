March PPI inches down to 3.7%

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018
PPI measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output
The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for March 2018 was 3.7 percent, Mr Anthony Amuzu, Deputy Government Statistician has revealed.
This rate represents a 1.8 percentage point decrease in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in February 2018 - 5.5%.
The month-on-month change in producer price index between February 2018 and March 2018 was -0.3 percent
This rate indicates that between March 2017 and March 2018 (year-on-year), the PPI increased by 3.7 percent.
The Mining and Quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 5.8 percent, followed by the Manufacturing sub-sector with 4.2 percent.
The Utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of -0.6 percent.
With respect to the monthly changes, Manufacturing recorded the highest inflation rate of -0.2 percent followed by utilities sub-sector with -0.5 per cent. Mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the lowest rate with -0.6 percent.
