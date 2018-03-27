Home | News | Sports: LeBron James saves the Cavs from utter meltdown with game-winning block and 3-pointer back-to-back

Sports: LeBron James saves the Cavs from utter meltdown with game-winning block and 3-pointer back-to-back

Dan Soko
  • LeBron James came up with two huge plays to save the Cleveland Cavaliers from losing to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the playoffs.
  • James first blocked Victor Oladipo's go-ahead layup attempt to keep the game tied at 95 with three seconds left.
  • On the next play, James sank a three-pointer to win the game as time expired and give the Cavs a 3-2 series lead.


LeBron James saved the Cleveland Cavaliers from an utter disaster in Game 5 on Wednesday with a game-winning block and three-pointer on back-to-back plays.

Over the final four minutes, James and the Cavaliers choked away a six-point lead, allowing the Indiana Pacers to climb back into the game and tie it at 95 with 33 seconds to go.

After James turned the ball over with 26 seconds to play, he came up with a huge block on a Victor Oladipo layup, getting the Cavs the ball back with three seconds to play.

On the next possession, James caught the ball, went left, and pulled up from the top of the key, draining a three-pointer to give the Cavs the win.

A loss would have been devastating for the Cavs, sending them back to Indianapolis for Game 6, giving the Pacers the chance to close out the season. There was already a possibility that Wednesday's Game 5 was James' final home game with the Cavs. Had they lost Game 5, those questions about James' future and free agency this summer would have only grown louder.

Instead, James, as he has done throughout the past four years, put together a Herculean effort to keep the Cavs afloat. His final line: 44 points on 14-of-24 shooting, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists.

And perhaps the best stat for James — the Cavs own a 3-2 series lead and can advance on Friday when they play Game 6 in Indiana.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

