Home | News | Tech: Mark Zuckerberg revealed one of his 'great regrets' — and the timing is no accident (FB)

Tech: Mark Zuckerberg revealed one of his 'great regrets' — and the timing is no accident (FB)

Dan Soko
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he regrets not having a bigger impact on "the way that mobile platforms developed" in the last decade.
  • Because Facebook was a small company when iOS and Android were first emerging, he says "that just wasn’t a thing we were working on."
  • The perspective comes as Facebook is trying to get past a backlash about certain ways its product has harmed society.


Mark Zuckerberg, at 33 years old, is worth billions of dollars and has built a product that's used by 2 out of every 7 people on the planet.

But that doesn't mean the man has no regrets.

During Facebook's Q1 conference call on Wednesday, Zuckerberg revealed one of his "great regrets" about his stewardship of the company. Facebook, in Zuckerberg's view, did not play enough of a role developing and influencing the mobile technology that's become society's primary means of computing.

"Frankly, we haven't been a hardware company or an operating system company," Zuckerberg said during the call.

Smartphones and other mobile gadgets are designed around apps, instead of people, the Facebook CEO explained. Were Facebook not so busy building its own service at the dawn of the smartphone age a decade ago, it would have been able to show everyone a better way.

"One of my great regrets in how we’ve run the company so far is I feel like we didn’t get to shape the way that mobile platforms developed as much as would have been good," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg made the comments in response to a question about Facebook's Oculus virtual reality headset — a product that Zuckerberg believes could lay the foundation for a new and improved "people first" computing platform.

It's a convenient time for Facebook to make this point

Facebook's struggles with mobile have impacted the company before, most notably when Facebook was slow to move its advertising business to mobile after its 2012 IPO and its stock tanked.

But it's tough not to view his comments in the context of the current backlash facing the company, including Facebook's role in spreading misinformation and the misuse of its users' private data. Zuckerberg spent two days on Capitol Hill earlier this month getting grilled by lawmakers about Facebook's responsibility.

To hear Zuckerberg tell it now, Facebook is merely a bystander struggling to get buy in a mobile world created by other companies. And as Facebook looks for ways to recast its role in the current narrative and to shield itself from the blame, Zuckerberg's "regret" could have some nice benefits.

Here are Zuckerberg's full comments from the call:

"One of my great regrets in how we’ve run the company so far is I feel like we didn’t get to shape the way that mobile platforms developed as much as would have been good, because they were developed contemporaneously with Facebook early on. iOS and Android came out around 2007, we were a really small company at that point, so that just wasn’t a thing we were working on.

The way that I think about this is that people should really be at the center of how we design technology. It shouldn’t be designed around apps, it should be designed around our relationships, because that’s what matters to people, and that’s not the world we’re on, on mobile."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

Cape Coast Court Grants Two Persons GH¢20,000.00 Bail For Defilement

April 24, 2018

Woman Jailed After Throwing Her Baby On Refuse Dump

April 24, 2018

Africa: Why Kids Should Be Taught How To Start Business At School

April 24, 2018

Being Nice In Hawaii Is The Law

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!