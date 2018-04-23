CID submits Koku Anyidoho’s docket to A-G Dept

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Police has submitted the docket on the alleged civil coup d’état comment by Mr Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), to the Attorney-General’s Department, for advice.

The Director-General of the Criminals Investigation Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, but did not give further details.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times in its March 28, 2018 edition reported that the CID invited Mr Anyidoho for allegedly making civil coup d’état comment to topple the government.

Mr Anyidoho in the company of the leaders of NDC walked from the Ghana International Press Centre to the CID, after holding a press conference to condemn the Ghana government for signing a security cooperation agreement with the US.

Scores of NDC sympathisers stormed the Police Headquarters in Accra demanding the release of Mr Anyidoho, after his arrest.

He was reported to have stated in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM that due to the ratification of the controversial defence agreement, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo could be overthrown just like his father, former President Akufo-Addo, and the late Dr K.A. Busia were overthrown.

“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On 13th January, 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led instruction that removed the Progress Party from power.”

When he was asked by the host to clarify his statement, Mr Anyidoho maintained that “history has an interesting way of repeating itself”.

He said there would be a civilian coup d’état, social revolution and that NDC was starting it, and that Nana Akufo-Addo will have sleepless nights.

Mr Anyidoho has since been cautioned pending the conclusion of investigations into the case.

He has also been granted police enquiry bail after spending two nights at the Bureau of National Investigations cells.

Party members had described the action by the police as an attempt to suppress free speech and his comments have been widely condemned by some Ghanaians on social media and the media.