998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame A Plus

Known for his fierce criticism of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and decisions of theirs he deems detrimental to the country and the Ghanaian, staunch NPP member, Kwame A Plus, seems to have geared his anger towards top officials in his own party whom he believes are deceiving and making Ghanaians seem ‘stupid’.

An obviously irked A Plus who took to social media platform Facebook to express his sentiments on government’s 998 staffers employed at the seat of government blasted the NPP administration for belittling Ghanaians by repeating the very same bad decisions they complained about during their term in office.

A list of 998 presidential staffers presented by President Akufo-Addo last week in accordance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463) sparked public uproar with many kicking against the large size of employees at the presidency. Per the act, the President is required to submit a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.

While critics have accused government of failing on its promises to protect the public purse with the huge numbers it has implored under its government, some government officials including Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, in defense have maintained that the number though high is having less effect on the public purse compared to the 678 figure under the Mahama administration.

A Plus in his post described attempts by some government officials to defend the numbers as absurd and irrational. He believes Ghanaians deserve to be apologized to for being deceived by the same persons who promised them a better country where the wrongs of the previous administrations will be corrected and the public purse protected.

“All of us when we were campaigning in 2016, me particularly, I did so many videos complaining about appointment of so many people to the Flagstaff House, job for the boys, and today, you want me to come and sit here and explain why you have 998 staff at the presidency. The most annoying part is that they will come and say we only appointed 220, the rest were appointed by Mahama, that’s the most stupid excuse that I’ve heard”, he said

He further stated; “People must tell Ghanaians the truth, when you came, Mahama had appointed and we were complaining that they are too many, instead of you coming to reduce the number or transfer the people from the place, and bring competent people, you are telling me that you kept the incompetent people there and increased the number with competent people”.

Though he vouches for the President’s honesty and integrity, he is disturbed that some officials working with him might compromise that hard earned reputation with their desire to deceive and spew out lies constantly. For A Plus, the NPP should have dwelt on the mistakes of the Mahama-led administration which infuriated Ghanaians for which reason they were voted out to do much better and impress Ghanaians.

“We have to be honest, the few people around Nana who are doing a great job, I respect them but you can’t come and sit on TV and tell people when we were campaigning that 678 is too much and then we turn around, we are not even shy, we can tell Ghanaians that we have added only 220. Did we change so that we can continue what we called incompetent government or we changed so we can make it better”

“It will get to a point, people will forget about you, we will go to elections, Nana will win by 60% and all of you, parliamentarians will lose because the people still love and trust Nana, they know that he has vision, he is not self-seeking, he will win and all of you who sit on radio and lie, instead of saying sorry, with the way Ghanaians like sorry and like to be respected and not treated like they are being taken for fools, they will support you”

“We can’t be changing government every four or eight years, it’s about getting a government and standing by them”, he mentioned.